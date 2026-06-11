By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The unexpected death of race car driver Kyle Busch was described in a fashion very similar to a case the McCullough Foundation published.

Blood in the Lungs: Kyle Busch, and the Long Shadow of Spike Protein Pathology

The death of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch on June 1, 2026, from what was initially described as a rapidly progressive pneumonia with hemoptysis, bears a striking and unsettling resemblance to the case documented by Hulscher and McCullough (2025). In that paper, a 47-year-old previously healthy male — no chronic illnesses, normal labs, unremarkable physical exam — died 555 days after his second Pfizer dose when a mild three-day upper respiratory infection somehow cascaded into catastrophic pulmonary hemorrhage. He drowned in his own blood while paramedics struggled to suction his airway. The medical examiner blamed atherosclerosis. Hulscher and McCullough saw something else entirely.

Busch’s trajectory followed the same grim arc. A mild respiratory illness. Then hemoptysis. Then rapid decompensation. Then death.