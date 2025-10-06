A few days ago, NPR reported that Jane Fonda is leading a group of 550 Hollywood celebrities to resurrect the Soviet era “Committee for the First Amendment” to “defend the constitutional rights of actors and public figures from censorship.”

Since 2020, I have been subjected to content bans on YouTube and Amazon, and my posts have been consistently shadow-banned from Google and Facebook. I am therefore delighted to hear that Jane Fonda et al. are renewing their commitment to the First Amendment.

I hope they will demonstrate a will to defend the First Amendment rights of ALL AMERICANS, and not only the rights of their favorite cliques, espousing their favorite opinions.

See NRP report for full story. Hundreds of celebrities relaunch a McCarthy-era committee to defend free speech

