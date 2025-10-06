FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
2h

I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting for it. These people have homonymous hemianopsia; they are hypocrites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
2h

That committee, with those people, will never be about free speech for all, just free speech for those progressives they agree with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture