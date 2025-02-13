By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Americans are aghast at how their taxpayer dollars have been spent by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and State Department grants which ballooned during the Biden administration.

US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast released the following video exposing radical, far-left grants issued by the State Department and United States Agency for International Development under the Biden administration.

Several egregious USAID and State Department grant awards include:

$15 million for condoms to the Taliban through USAID.

$14 million in cash vouchers for migrants at the southern border through the State Department.

$7,071.58 for a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) speaker series in Canada through the State Department.

$3,315,446 for “being LGBTQ in the Caribbean” through USAID.

$3.2 million to help Tunisian migrants readjust to life in Tunisia after deportation through the State Department.

$2.5 million to build electric vehicle charging stations in Vietnam’s largest cities through USAID.

$1.5 million to promote job opportunities for LGBTQ individuals in Serbia through USAID.

$1 million to boost French-speaking LGBTQ groups in West and Central Africa through the State Department.

$446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal through the State Department.

$425,622 to help Indonesian coffee companies become more climate and gender friendly through USAID.

$80,000 for an LGBTQ community center in Bratislava, Slovakia through the State Department.

$70,884 to create a U.S.-Irish musical to promote DEI in Ireland through the State Department.

$55,750 for a climate change presentation warning about the impact of climate change in Argentina to be led by female and LGBT journalists through the State Depa

$47,020 for a transgender opera in Colombia through the State Department.

$39,652 to host seminars at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on gender identity and racial equality through the State Department.

$32,000 for an LGBTQ-centered comic book in Peru through the State Department.

$20,600 for a drag show in Ecuador through the State Department.

$16,500 to foster a “united and equal queer-feminist discourse in Albanian society” through the State Department.

$10,000 to pressure Lithuanian corporations to promote “DEI values” through the State Department.

$8,000 to promote DEI among LGBTQ groups in Cyprus through the State Department.

