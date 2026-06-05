By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Around the country, starting in December 2020 and into 2021, I can remember people lining up at community vaccination sites for hours waiting for their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. What was driving this? Was there an immediate emotional response to getting jabbed?

Summary: Jaidka et al. (2026) — Emotional Responses to COVID-19 Vaccination on Social Media

This cross-sectional study analyzed 18 million geotagged tweets from 3,062 US counties across the 100 days before and after December 14, 2020 (first US COVID-19 vaccine administration). Using the NRC Word-Emotion Association Lexicon, the authors tracked fear, anger, joy, and sadness.