By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

If we are going to be prepared for a next pandemic, should we expect our biodefense apparatus to be ready, organized, and have a communication plan with the citizenry about emerging potential biological threats?

🦠 The Irkutsk Case: What the US Biodefense Apparatus Has Actually Said

Bottom line up front: As of early October 2026, the US government ecosystem has said remarkably little — and what it has said came almost entirely from two nodes: the State Department and the White House. The agencies with the deepest technical stake have been conspicuously quiet in public. That silence is itself the story. This is in the setting of a State Department Report in 2025 indicating the Russians were evasively developing a “biological warfare program.”

📋 What We Actually Know About the Event

Darya Shipilova , 28, lab technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East , was hospitalized Sept 29 , died Oct 2, 2026 .

Official Russian cause: “pneumonia of unknown etiology.” Rospotrebnadzor says extended testing found no microorganisms tied to her work .

She is said to be vaccinated against plague likely with EV NIIEG (or EV76) vaccine, a live-attenuated vaccine that contains a weakened strain of the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It is also reported she is immunized against presumably five other dangerous bacteria being investigated.

Feodorova VA, Sayapina LV, Corbel MJ, Motin VL. Russian vaccines against especially dangerous bacterial pathogens. Emerg Microbes Infect. 2014 Dec;3(12):e86. doi: 10.1038/emi.2014.82. Epub 2014 Dec 17. PMID: 26038506; PMCID: PMC4317636.