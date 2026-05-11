FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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dyoungdawson's avatar
dyoungdawson
1h

How the world became massively stupid, led by the United Nation's agency, the World Health Organization, yet today, dictating we all be injected with stuff, they had the Provincial, State, have the Medical Licensing Colleges control their membership to close a blind eye to injected mandated toxins. A true example of State and a private entrepreneur working hand in hand, we all be injected with stuff. The were joined by employee unions, and religions of all sorts. To quote how fascism works:

How did Germany become the moronic inferno that it is today? I believe that what we see happening is the result of precisely “the strong exertion of external power” that Bonhoeffer described in 1943.

This power is being exerted by CORPORATIST interests—that is, the sort of “public-private partnerships” championed by the World Economic Forum. Italian political theorists during the 1920s characterized this binding of state and corporate interests— to enhance the power of both—as “fascism,” which derives from the Latin word fasces (”to bundle or bind”). The medical word “fascia” derives from the same Latin root.

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salience's avatar
salience
1h

a link for your translation of Bonhoeffer’s 1943 essay?

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