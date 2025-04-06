How MMR Adverse Events Led to Market Removal in Japan and Change from Mandatory to Elective Childhood Vaccine Schedule
Japanese Deep Respect for Compound Safety Called for Single Measles Product, No Mandates
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Diseases are the same all over the Western world. So how is it that a child in the United States is effectively forced into multiple vaccination visits with the pediatrician in order to attend K-12 school and a similar age child in Japan is free to remain unvaccinated?
Nakano summarized the major historical events that occurred for vaccine freedom in Japan. Sadly, it started with serious side effects from the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.
In Japan, childhood vaccinations are recommended, not mandatory, after the Immunization Act was amended in 1994 to scrap mandatory inoculation.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
1994 Amendment:
The Japanese Immunization Act was revised in 1994, shifting from mandatory to recommended vaccinations.
Recommended Vaccinations:
The Japan Pediatric Society still recommends vaccinations for children under two years old, as shown in its recommended vaccination schedule.
Individualized Approach:
The revised act also promotes "individual vaccination" based on a physician's assessment of each child's health.
Examples of Recommended Vaccines:
Routine recommended vaccines include BCG, acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP), measles and rubella combined vaccine (MR), inactivated polio (IPV), Hib, PCV7, HPV, and Japanese encephalitis vaccine (JEV).
Voluntary Vaccines:
Hepatitis B (HBV), mumps, varicella, and rotavirus vaccines are considered voluntary.
Vaccination Vouchers:
In cities like Hiroshima, vaccination vouchers issued by the city are required to get vaccinations, and these vouchers can only be used by residents of the city at the time of inoculation.
Perhaps the United States and other countries should take a careful look at Japan in terms of health, longevity, and diseases linked to excessive vaccination such as atopic conditions, neuropsychiatric syndromes, and autoimmunity.
