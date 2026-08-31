By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

When I took the shingles vaccine several years ago, my arm blew up like a red balloon and I had pain and fever—that is inflammation big-time. It has been learned that both cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases have deterministic elements of chronic inflammation. In other words, inflammation is not good for the heart or the brain—and that includes systemic inflammation from vaccines.

🧠 The “Shingles Vaccine Miracle:” When Observational Studies Become Marketing

Two new studies published in Nature Medicine and the Annals of Internal Medicine are making headlines with a seductive claim: the recombinant shingles vaccine may slash your risk of heart disease and dementia. The Corsi-Zuelli paper reports a 9% reduction in cardiovascular events. The Hayes paper, published in Annals, claims a 25% reduction in dementia risk. From an epidemiological perspective these are tiny effect sizes.

It’s a beautiful story. Get your jab, protect your heart, save your brain. Who wouldn’t want that?

The problem is that the story is almost certainly false. And the reasons it’s false reveal everything wrong with how the vaccine establishment manufactures evidence when it needs to move product.