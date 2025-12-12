By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Have you—or someone you love—been struggling with chronic illness? The endless cycle of medications, fleeting fixes, and still feeling unwell can be exhausting. Even popular protocols often fall short.

The truth is, lasting health comes from addressing the root cause. That’s why I’m excited to invite you to the Heal Disease Naturally: Let Food Be Thy Medicine Summit, happening December 15, 2025 produced by Ms Janett Flores. Flores is a wellness advocate and social media influencer dedicated to natural whole food diets and juicing. She shares vibrant recipes, practical health tips, and sustainable nutrition insights to inspire balanced, mindful living. Through her engaging content, Janett empowers followers to embrace clean eating and holistic wellness for a healthier, happier lifestyle.

Natural foods expert and social media influencer Ms Janett Flores

This free online summit brings together 25+ wellness experts to share practical tools, real solutions, and honest stories for reclaiming vitality naturally. Each session focuses on supporting your body, aiding vaccine recovery, detoxification, restoring energy, and preventing illness—without feeling trapped in cycles of fatigue or frustration.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

How nutrition supports deep self-healing and vitality

How the body naturally heals itself when given the right environment

Detox and nourishment strategies for lasting energy and wellness

How to break free from food confusion and emotional eating

Practical steps to rebuild gut health, mental clarity, and resilience

Lifestyle medicine, natural supplements, holistic healing, and mindful routines for long-term health

How to shift limiting beliefs and create sustainable habits that align with your highest purpose

Every session is free for 24 hours, so you won’t miss a thing!

Reserve your spot here

https://www.rawlivingway.com/a/2148150924/LkFmpLTC

I hope you’ll join me and our incredible lineup of speakers in this empowering space for learning and transformation. Together, we can take steps toward better health, clarity, and energy.

