The latest emotionally-overwrought drama in the vast, emotionally-dysregulated theater known as the American public forum involves an ICE agent being excessively provoked by a couple of lesbian agents-provocateurs (Renee Nicole Good and her “wife” Becca Good).

The incident happened in Minneapolis — the same nuthouse in which Derek Chauvin was excessively provoked by drug addict and avid knucklehead George Floyd.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Floyd and Mrs. and Mrs. Good (who had recently moved to Minneapolis) had a loose association with some kind of dodgy “community activist” who encouraged them to be provocative with law enforcement.

Anyone who has seriously studied the Bolshevik Revolution and the horrors it visited upon Russia understands that radical leftism—especially virulent Marxism-Leninism—spreads like a virus that causes cancer that rapidly metastasizes.

A free and healthy society must therefore be extremely vigilant to contain the Marxist-Leninist mind virus to prevent it from spreading. This is a formidably difficult task in a society as weak, neurotic, divided, and dysfunctional as American society is today.

It seems to me that many law enforcement officers struggle to understand that Marxist-Leninist organizers who are operating in the shadows WANT them to be provoked by useful idiots such as George Floyd and Renee Good.

Leftist leaders literally can’t wait for a stressed, irritated, undereducated and underpaid law enforcement officer to be too forceful with a restraining method, or too quick to draw and shoot. This is because, the moment a black man like George Floyd or a lesbian like Renee Good gets killed by a law officer, the Leftist organizer has a pretext for unleashing chaos that will terrorize and punish the entire nation.

I know that the radical left should be vanquished, and I have great sympathy for law enforcement officers who are being provoked. Moreover, as someone who had to endure a tedious, time-consuming, and expensive process to sponsor my Viennese wife (now ex-wife) for a marital Green Card, I think it’s a totally preposterous double standard that those who apply for residency must jump through a thousand hoops, while those who enter the country illegally have a “right” to sanctuary in the U.S. Why?

The U.S. Immigration attorney who interviewed us for our Green Card petition was very courteous, but he made it clear that we had to abide by all the rules or my (then) wife would be subject to immediate deportation.

She was a perfectly bi-lingual woman (who spoke better English than most Americans) with a master’s degree from the University of Vienna and a job offer at Stanford, with me on the hook to cover all of her expenses. She would get the boot if we didn’t strictly follow administrative procedure, so why are people illegally residing in the country given sanctuary?

However, even in light of all the above, I do NOT believe that the ICE officer was justified in shooting Renee Good. Once it became clear that she was done with her provocations and determined to drive away, he should NOT have stood in front of the vehicle, thereby placing himself in harm’s way.

A far better approach would have been to have photographed her license plate and arrested her later for obstructing law enforcement officers in the act of performing their duties.

I know, I know, I wasn’t there, so it’s easy for me to armchair quarterback. Fire away in the comments if you feel you need to edify me about this. I will still insist that—as much as the Marxist-Leninist mind virus MUST be rigorously contained—we cannot trash the Constitution to do it.

Remember, whatever precedent the Trump administration sets with the use of federal force will certainly be used against us the next time Democrats get one of their puppets into office. If another highly transmissible respiratory virus is released from another lab while a Democrat is in office, Lord knows what kind of federal coercion we will face.

The best way to contain radical leftism in the United States is to figure out who is funding and organizing it, and to go after those guys by all lawful means. As I show in the prologue to my forthcoming book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, Lenin and his henchman wouldn’t have been able to seize power and ruin Russia if it weren’t for the extensive support and financing they received from sources in Western Europe and New York.

