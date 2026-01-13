FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Judy
2h

I think the only way to solve the left’s affection for illegal immigrants is to start a program, where they can sign up to sponsor one or more illegal immigrants destined for deportation. They would be responsible for housing, food, medical care, any legal expenses, etc. They also wouldn’t get to pick and choose. How many advocating for the illegal immigrants would sign up for that. This would show the hypocrisy….if they aren’t willing to personally do this, why should our country do it.

Sweet Mama
2h

Honestly, there are enough slow motion videos now that to think this officer was in any way out of line makes me think you need to get your vision checked. The officer was placed squarely in front of her when she disobeyed the other officer's orders, put the vehicle in reverse - which placed this officer in her crosshairs (he was originally on the RIGHT side of the vehicle until she turned the wheel while reversing), put it into drive and stepped on the gas. When she first began to move forward was when he drew his weapon, and she did make contact with her weaponized vehicle. Fortunately, he was able to jump quickly out of the way as he was shooting. God only knows who else she might have hit while breaking the law and putting officers in jeopardy. And put the audio on as well - her "wife" was gleefully goading her to do this the whole time. We don't know for sure what Renee Good's intention was, but after her several illegal acts, it's immaterial. The officer reacted correctly and it was a justified shooting.

