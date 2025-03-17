by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

According to a report by USDA APHIS,

On March 12, APHIS confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H7N9 in a broiler chicken breeder flock in Mississippi. APHIS has previously documented H7 low pathogenicity avian influenza (LPAI) in U.S. wild bird surveillance this year and in previous years, but this is the first HPAI H7 case in commercial poultry in the United States since 2017. This H7N9 virus is a fully North American (AM) virus of wild bird-origin and is unrelated to the Eurasian H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b virus currently circulating in the United States. Some AM H7 LPAI viruses detected as part of APHIS’ wild bird surveillance are closely related to this HPAI virus, indicating a recent spillover of wild bird-origin LPAI virus. Spillovers of avian influenza from wild bird sources can occur due to breaches in biosecurity. APHIS closely monitors these subtypes because H5 and H7 LPAI viruses in poultry species such as chickens and turkeys can mutate into HPAI The flock of roughly 46,000 birds was experiencing high mortality, and samples tested at the Mississippi Veterinary Research & Diagnostic Laboratory, a member of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, were presumptive positive for HPAI then confirmed at APHIS’ National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL)

Globally, H7N9 gained attention following its first detection in humans in China in March 2013, where it caused severe respiratory illness and significant mortality, with 1,568 laboratory-confirmed cases and 616 deaths reported by January 2024. The virus is shed in the saliva, mucus, and feces of infected birds.

In the U.S., the first significant outbreak in poultry occurred in March 2017 in Tennessee, primarily affecting commercial poultry farms. At this time, the risk to the American public is considered low, and no human cases of H7N9 have been reported in the U.S.

We will continue to monitor these developments.

