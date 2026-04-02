By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Someone recently asked me about humanitarian medical assistance to besieged populations in the Middle East. Alter AI helped frame this very fragile and dangerous landscape.

The bombing of Gaza and southern Lebanon since 2023 have created one of the most precarious medical environments on earth. Overwhelmed hospitals, the bombing of infrastructure, and mass displacement have turned emergency relief organizations into the central lifeline for civilians. The major international responders — Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and its Palestine and Lebanon Red Crescent partners, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) supported by WHO and a network of local NGOs — serve not only as first‑aid workers but as witnesses documenting the humanitarian cost of modern warfare.