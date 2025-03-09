Hunter Biden’s attorneys have asked a judge to end their client’s lawsuit against a former aide to President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2023 against Garrett Ziegler, who published the contents of Hunter’s laptop. While America’s corrupt and lying intelligence officials claimed the contents of the laptop were a Russian fabrication, Hunter himself accused Ziegler of accessing, tampering with, manipulating, [and] altering the contents of his computer.

According to his attorneys, Hunter can no longer afford to pursue the legal action after he was rendered homeless when his two $4 million Malibu rental properties were destroyed in the recent fire. “Plaintiff has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range,” they wrote in a recent filing.

Hunter’s book and artwork are no longer selling, now that no one perceives any more benefit from sycophancy to the former president’s son.

Upon reviewing the contents of Hunter’s laptop, I was reminded of George IV—the Prince Regent of Great Britain from 1811 to 1820 while his father, George III, was incapacitated by madness, and then King from 1820 to 1830.

I preface by saying that the Georgian period (1714-1837) is my favorite in British history. Under the reign of the Georgians—originally from Hanover, Germany—English art, architecture, society, literature, culture, manners, humor, politics, and science became endlessly fascinating and rich.

George Augustus Frederick was the oldest son of George III and Queen Charlotte. By numerous accounts he was charming and funny and extremely sociable. However, because of his excessive love of hard drinking and womanizing, his parents and his wife, Caroline of Brunswick, strongly disapproved of him.

During most of George’s regency and reign, the Prime Minister, Lord Liverpool ran the country while George partied with his friends. To his credit, George was a major supporter of the arts and architecture.

In terms of personal finances, George may have been the most profligate young man in history. In 1795, his personal debts amounted to £630,000—the equivalent of £82,215,000 today.

George’s eating and drinking habits astonished many observers, including his physician. After meeting him for breakfast one morning, the Duke of Wellington observed:

The King consumed for breakfast a Pidgeon and Beef Steak Pye ... Three parts of a bottle of Mozelle, a Glass of Dry Champagne, two Glasses of Port [and] a Glass of Brandy", followed by a large dose of laudanum.

Writing to Maria Fitzherbert in June, the King's doctor, Sir Henry Halford, noted "His Majesty's constitution is a gigantic one, and his elasticity under the most severe pressure exceeds what I have ever witnessed in thirty-eight years' experience.”

When George died at the age at 67—his life shortened by alcoholism and obesity—the Times wrote:

There never was an individual less regretted by his fellow-creatures than this deceased king. What eye has wept for him? What heart has heaved one throb of unmercenary sorrow? ... If he ever had a friend—a devoted friend in any rank of life—we protest that the name of him or her never reached us.

The Times was being mean and uncharitable. I would wager that George had at least some devoted friends who saw some good in him. His chief problem was that he was an addict—addicted to alcohol, food, and women.

Likewise, Hunter has struggled with addiction. To be completely fair, George and Hunter would have probably led better and more productive lives if the societies in which they lived had not coddled and enabled their terrible habits.

It seems to me that, even worse than Hunter were all of the horrible people in positions of power and influence who found it expedient to turn a blind eye to his reckless, drug addled behavior, especially in his dealings abroad with Ukrainian and Chinese oligarchs. These terrible people are all dropping him now—now that he is no longer useful to them.

Especially corrupt were the so-called “Spies Who Lied” about Hunter’s laptop— claiming the entire story was Russian disinformation—just before the 2020 presidential election. It seems to me that they should be held accountable for meddling in the 2020 presidential election and contributing to the dangerous escalation of tension with Russia during the Biden years.

