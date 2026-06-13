Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A little over a year after I met Jamie Foxx at ATT Stadium in January of 2022, news broke that he was hospitalized in serious condition. I lost track of Foxx and news of his miraculous recovery.

Jamie Foxx with Dr McCullough, January, 2022

Here’s what we know about Jamie Foxx’s medical crisis, based on his own account in his December 2024 Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... and his family’s statements.