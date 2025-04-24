By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, is a chronic kidney disease caused by the accumulation of IgA protein deposits in the kidney's glomeruli. While the exact cause isn't fully understood, research suggests a combination of genetic and environmental factors, often triggered by infections like colds or sore throats. The disease is relatively common, affecting roughly 1 in 10 kidney biopsies in the United States.

IgA nephropathy has a moderate genetic component, contributing to about 10-15% of cases being familial. While a family history doesn't guarantee development of IgAN, it does increase the likelihood. In most cases, it's not a simple Mendelian inheritance, but rather a combination of genetic factors and environmental triggers. Nakao et al published a report on IgA nephropathy from a vaccine safety database.