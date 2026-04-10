FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Mary Ann Biermeier, M.Ed.'s avatar
Mary Ann Biermeier, M.Ed.
3h

"When evaluating the Iranian regime, it is important to understand that its militarism and repressive policies are actually fostered by the exertion of outside pressure on the country."

Nope. It's Sharia Law.

Criminal law structured around sharia principles, including qisas (retribution), diyya (blood money), and ta’zir (discretionary punishments), with reports of torture, harsh/death sentences applied unevenly, particularly against women, ethnic and religious minorities.

Wake up.

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LW's avatar
LW
3h

Excellent article, John.

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