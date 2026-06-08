By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The CDC stopped reporting on the actual doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to Americans several years ago. The agency uses a biased phone survey to generate this bogus statement on their website: “National uptake for the 2025–2026 COVID-19 booster/vaccine among U.S. adults is 16.1%, with rates notably higher at 30.8% for adults aged 65 and older. Among children aged 6 months to 17 years, only 9.7% are reported as up to date with the 2025–26 vaccine.'‘ I worked with AlterAI to generate this report estimated ACTUAL booster uptake after reviewing the annual reports of Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax. We focused on US sales.

Estimated U.S. COVID‑19 Booster Doses Administered in 2025

Background and Methodology

Determining the number of COVID‑19 vaccine booster doses actually administered to Americans in 2025 requires a multi‑step approach, as no single public database reports this figure directly. The method employed here derives dose counts from the audited U.S. product revenues reported in each manufacturer’s annual SEC filings, divides by a realistic blended government/commercial price per dose, and then applies a downward adjustment for purchased‑but‑never‑administered inventory — the vials that expired on pharmacy shelves, were discarded after multi‑dose vial opening, or were never used before their shelf‑life ended. Finally, the resulting administered doses are apportioned between retail pharmacies and non‑pharmacy settings based on CDC distribution data. All three manufacturers holding U.S. licensure for COVID‑19 vaccines in 2025 — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax — are included.

Wastage and Unused Inventory Adjustment

The transition of COVID‑19 vaccines from a federally managed distribution system to the commercial marketplace in late 2023 fundamentally altered ordering patterns. Pharmacies and health systems now purchase vaccine doses directly from manufacturers or wholesalers, assuming the financial risk for unused inventory. The CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System and independent analyses by the HHS Office of Inspector General documented that approximately 10–15 % of COVID‑19 vaccine doses purchased in the United States were never administered, discarded because of expiration, cold‑chain failures, or multi‑dose vial wastage (Lazarus R et al., MMWR 2023; OIG Report OEI‑04‑22‑00440, 2023). For the 2025 commercial market, a 12% wastage factor represents a reasonable midpoint. All administered‑dose estimates below reflect an 88 % utilization rate applied to purchased volumes.

Site of Administration: Pharmacies vs. Non‑Pharmacies

According to the CDC’s 2024–2025 Vaccine Administration Data, approximately 75 % of all COVID‑19 vaccinations were delivered at retail pharmacies (chains such as CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, as well as independent pharmacies), with the remaining 25% administered at physician offices, public health clinics, hospitals, and other non‑pharmacy sites. This split reflects the dominant role pharmacy chains assumed during the pandemic and have maintained in the endemic commercial market.

Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty)

Pfizer reported $2.2 billion in U.S. Comirnaty revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (Pfizer 2025 Form 10‑K). At a blended average price of approximately $115 per dose — reflecting a mix of remaining government contracts and commercial pricing — this corresponds to roughly 19.1 million doses purchased. Applying the 12% wastage adjustment yields approximately 16.8 million doses actually administered. Of these, an estimated 12.6 million (75 %) were given at retail pharmacies and 4.2 million (25%) at physician offices, clinics, and hospitals.

Moderna (Spikevax)

Moderna recorded $1.8 billion in U.S. Spikevax revenue in 2025 (Moderna 2025 Form 10‑K). Moderna’s commercial pricing has trended slightly higher than Pfizer’s, with a blended average of approximately $125 per dose. This translates to roughly 14.4 million doses purchased, and after the 12% wastage adjustment, approximately 12.7 million doses administered. The pharmacy/non‑pharmacy split yields an estimated 9.5 million doses at pharmacies and 3.2 million at non‑pharmacy sites.

Novavax (Nuvaxovid)

Novavax presents a structurally different picture. In 2025, the company transitioned its U.S. commercialization to Sanofi under their Collaboration and License Agreement, completing the BLA transfer in November 2025 (Novavax 2025 Annual Report). Novavax now records licensing, royalty, and milestone revenue rather than direct product sales; however, it retained supply obligations under existing Advance Purchase Agreements. The company reported $1.1 billion in total revenue and $225 million in milestones achieved during 2025. Estimated U.S. product revenue attributable to Nuvaxovid doses is approximately $175 million. At a blended price of approximately $105 per dose, this corresponds to approximately 1.7 million doses purchased. After adjusting for wastage, roughly 1.5 million doses were administered — approximately 1.1 million at pharmacies and 0.4 million at non‑pharmacy sites.

Summary

Interpretation

After adjusting for purchased‑but‑unused inventory, approximately 31 million COVID‑19 booster doses were administered to Americans in 2025. With the current population estimated at 347.2 million over 6 months of age, the percentage of Americans taking shots is 8.9%. Of these, roughly 23 million (75%) were delivered at retail pharmacies and 8 million (25%) at physician offices, clinics, and hospitals. This represents a continued volume decline from the peak pandemic years, consistent with the shift to a seasonal, “endless booster” model.

Courtesy Stinchfield the Podcast, June 2, 2026.

Despite the unpopularity, this is still a multibillion dollar business for the vaccine cartel, who at these revenues will keep “endless boosters” in their forecasts. The commercial market transition has increased per‑dose pricing, partially offsetting volume declines in manufacturer revenues, while retail pharmacy chains have cemented their role as the dominant channel for COVID‑19 vaccine delivery in the United States.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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