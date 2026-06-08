FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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AMV's avatar
AMV
1h

So there’s 31 million people that still don’t know how they were deceived by poison C-jabs. That’s upsetting to hear..

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Edward Dibble's avatar
Edward Dibble
1h

Thank you for being a health champion and not a vax merchant.

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