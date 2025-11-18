One by one, the vast, virtue signaling, globalist grifts seem to be collapsing before our eyes. The ruling class—which has been the chief beneficiary of explosive debt proliferation since 2009—is now running out of schemes with which to divide and torment the plebeians.

As I present in my forthcoming book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, for the last twenty-five years, the American people have been propagandized, browbeaten, abused, and divided by the following fraudulent misrepresentations.

War: “The U.S. has many enemies that must be defeated abroad before they attack the homeland.”

Global Warming: “The Earth is burning up.”

Race: “Race is an essential feature of one’s identity; racism is systemic.”

White Men: “White Nationalists pose a major threat to American society.”

Victimhood: “Society is full of victims who should be given preferential treatment.”

LGBTQIA+: “Sexual preference is an essential feature of one’s identity.”

Russia: “Russia is the implacable enemy of the U.S.”

Donald Trump: “Donald Trump is a fascist in league with Vladimir Putin.”

COVID-19: “SARS-CoV-2 must be contained with lockdowns, masks, and social distancing.

COVID 19: “Early treatments must be suppressed at all costs.”

George Floyd: “Policemen are agents of systemic racism and George Floyd was martyred by one.”

Vaccines: “Vaccines have saved millions of lives; everyone must get them.”

Transgender: “Gender dysphoria is common among minors and should be medically treated with hormones and surgery.”

Ukraine: “Ukraine is a beacon of democracy and a bulwark against Russia.”

Virtue Signaling: “I must display my adherence to all of these doctrines.”

Millions of Americans are now recognizing all the above for what it is—namely, a Satanic Empire of Manipulative and Exploitative Lies, erected to distract attention from the depredations of our “1% Percent” ruling class.

As public affairs are now unfolding, it seems that the tragic and fallen hero of this melodrama is Donald Trump, who is unable or unwilling to repudiate the Vaccine and War Cartels, and now seems desperate to prevent full disclosure of the Epstein files that will likely reveal many of our top political and institutional leaders to be prurient clowns of zero character.

Now Wall Street is desperate to acquire fresh collateral for a fresh round of credit expansion. This explains the bellicose moves against Venezuela, which possesses the world’s largest proven petroleum reserves.

Wall Street is also desperate for a fresh Big Story investment thesis to maintain the stock market’s levitation. A.I. is currently our Big Story investment thesis, but if A.I. is going to even come close to fulfilling its promise of creating a new economy, we are going to need much more electrical power.

This explains why Bill Gates recently ditched his “climate change” grift and is now saying he’s not worried about it. He knows that all those ugly solar panels and bird shredding wind turbines aren’t enough to power his A.I. ambitions.

While most Americans live in a low information world and are chronically distracted by frivolous amusements, young people seem to be awakening, despite the concerted efforts of their college professors to stupefy and indoctrinate them. This suggests that there may be a glimmer of hope for the future of this Republic.

If the Epstein Files are finally released, they may have the salutary effect of prompting our rotten ruling class to follow the lead of former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers, who last night announced he is withdrawing from public affairs in shame.

