FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
1h

Totally agree about Italian coffee. Italian chocolate is also to die for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
smallvictories's avatar
smallvictories
43mEdited

"A common and major error made by American coffee roasters is their silly preference for pure Arabica coffee beans."

Ok, I promise I'm not here to pick a fight, but this statement is purely subjective, and stating as fact that American roasters have made an "error" and have a "silly preference" is just inherently misleading. It severely discredits the artistry and craft in roasting coffee, and without going on a deep-dive into why exactly roasteries (not just Americans) have moved toward primarily roasting Arabica, it should be stated that there's a place for all coffee. And it's worth the deep-dive sometime, too! Similar to wine, there's something to suit anyone's palate, and that includes Robusta AND Arabica! Having had great coffee in Italy myself, I'd love to bring you my favorite state-side cappuccino for comparison; and the espresso happens to be roasted from amazing Arabica beans. There's so much that contributes to a "good" cup of coffee, that doesn't begin or end with just the varietal of bean, and part of it, is really just personal taste!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture