President Trump’s flurry of Executive Orders has sent the Democrat Establishment into a tailspin that reminds me of Slovenian Vinko Bogataj’s “Agony of Defeat” ski flying crash on Heini Klopfer Hill in Oberstdorf, West Germany on March 7, 1970.

Suffering the agony of defeat, the Dems have flailed about wildly, grasping for something—anything—to halt what is known in aviation as a Fatal Flat Spin—that is, when the center of gravity shifts too far aft and the aircraft's rotation becomes more horizontal. In this situation, the wings fail to produce enough lift, causing the aircraft to fall straight down while spinning.

For those interested in seeing a super cool dramatic recreation of a fatal flat spin, watch the scene in the Right Stuff when Chuck Yeager experiences a flat spin while test flying an F-104. In his case, his engines lost thrust on a steep vertical climb, which caused the stall, followed by the plane falling backwards like a leaf in such a way that Yeager was unable to regain control of his flight surfaces, even though he had enough airspeed induced by the fall.

For an illustration of an emotional Fatal Flat Spin expressed in a human female, watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the following video.

