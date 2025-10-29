FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

RoseMartyn
Our diocese got money from Catholic NGOs to set up vacc ination clinics in the parishes.

At the outset of the pandemic our bishop wrote an “opinion” piece in the diocesan magazine with the byline “Is it a Sin not to Get Vaccinated? “ followed by a twisted goofy argument that, and I summarize- not positively a sin but most likely.

When I called the Chancery and spoke to and emailed his secretary with an argument that to accept was a violation of the Nuremberg Code, I was removed from our parish email list and became a pariah locally. Although no more exhortations to roll up the sleeve subsequently appeared in diocese publications. This was all heartbreaking for someone who was baptized in the faith more than 7 decades ago.

Another WorldView Is Possible
That Vatican Coin, prominently features an UNHOLY Trinity - all with their faces masked...

They were leaving clues about what they were upto - all along - like a trail of breadcrumbs leading back to Davos and the Bilderbergs, if you knew what to look for. The faux concern for "even the poorest" is 'a tell'.

