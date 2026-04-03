FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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SHug's avatar
SHug
2d

John, please, please go back to medical reporting.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
2d

Its amazing how you fail to understand what is really happening. Yet, post after post, you keep shining the light on your TDS and inability to comprehend the significance of what's happening in Iran, Venezuela and Cuba. Are you too busy to do any research at all on this topic? Or are you just that deranged that you dont care and just shoot your lack of intellect around the web? Ill give you a little primer: Who has funded Iran? How are they now being affected? Was Iran involved in a conspiracy (and acted upon) to overthrow the voice of We the People in election fraud? How is Iran tied to Venezuela? Where was the head of Iranian cyber intelligence during the 2020 election? What happened?

This is bigger than your mind can absorb apparently....stick to medicine or do some basic research. Most people who signed up for your substack did so for medical research findings...not your unhinged and uneducated opinions on world events. DO YOU HEAR US? ARE YOU LISTENING??????

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