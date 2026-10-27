FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Marten's avatar
Marten
1h

What, if virus do not exist at all ?!?!?!?!?!

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sandy's avatar
sandy
1h

Covid shots of various brands contain 55 undisclosed but later identified ingredients. See the article about this topic recently in the Exposing the Darkness Substack by Lioness of Judah. Lots of materials in the shots make them harmful.

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