With a dozen or more studies demonstrating increased mortality after COVID-19 vaccination, how could a paper from France claim they could not find the signal?

A French vaccine promotional unit, EPI-PHARE Scientific Interest Group in Epidemiology of Health Products from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products and the French National Health Insurance, Saint-Denis, France published an analysis using a stupendously ridiculous design.

Our cohort included alive individuals aged 18 to 59 years, residing in France as of November 1, 2021, and having received any health care reimbursement in 2020 (eg, a medical consultation, dental procedure, medication reimbursement, laboratory tests, hospitalization, and so on). This last selection criterion enabled us to include individuals with similar interactions with the health care system, irrespective of their vaccination status. Exposure to COVID-19 vaccination was defined as the administration of a first dose of an mRNA vaccine between May 1 and October 31, 2021 (inclusion period), which was the mass vaccination period for adults in France, who primarily received mRNA vaccines [those who died after the first shot before May 1, 2021 were excluded]. Multiple vaccinations in exposed individuals were not considered. The unvaccinated group was defined as individuals who remained unvaccinated as of November 1, 2021 [but likely took their first shots after this date]. Individuals vaccinated before May 1, 2021 (12.0%), or who received a first dose of another (ie, non-mRNA–based) COVID-19 vaccine during the inclusion period (1.4%) were excluded [to filter out early AstraZeneca vaccine-deaths].

COVID-19 vaccinated: received a first dose between May 1 and November 1, 2021. Do doubt agency used the entire data set off all first and subsequent doses and found INCREASED mortality, so they went back and found a first dose window and restricted age to find a group where mortality was favorable to the vaccine. COVID-19 unvaccinated, probably took shots after November 1, 2021 and would still falsely categorized as “unvaccinated.” Healthy vaccinee bias was evident with fewer deaths among the vaccinated for a long list of deaths not related to the pandemic. Only 59% of all the deaths possible were captured in this study

Thus the overall conclusions should be dismissed and this paper joins hundreds of similar papers that are non-randomized, cherry-pick vaccinated groups, miscategorize vaccinated and unvaccinated, have incomplete death data, and fail to control for known confounders for all-cause mortality.

The paper has some fascinating results specifically concerning those who were lured into taking their first shot between May 1 and November 1, 2021:

76.8% were fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021

15.1% took a booster (third injection)

<1% took shots 4, 5, 6

With four-years of follow-up after November 1, 2021, a compliant French population should have had large proportions of takers for 4, 5, 6. On August 1, 2022: The French COVID certificate requirement ended for all travelers and domestic activities. After this date, boosters were no longer mandatory for entry or access to public spaces The authors suspect the population started using fake vaccine certificates before 2022.

So when a vaccine-promotion unit of the French medical establishment publishes a paper in the journal JAMA where 100% of the COVID-19 vaccine papers have given favorable conclusions regarding immunization, one can file this paper in the circular bin.

