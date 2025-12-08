FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
A published report like that one is clearly biased and leaves me shaking my head. One thing’s for sure: at the end of each year, you are either alive or dead, and those numbers cannot be argued with. There is clear statistical evidence of sustained excess mortality among people 18 – 59 in France since 2021, and it has not normalized!

Official institutions have acknowledged the excess but not explained it.

Hypotheses explored by independent or actuarial groups include:

• Post COVID (long COVID, vascular damage),

• Health system strain/delayed care,

• Behavioral/social factors (lockdowns, stress, addiction), and

• Possible iatrogenic or vaccine related effects (myocarditis, sudden cardiac events).

No transparent, government endorsed decomposition study has yet parsed those contributions despite repeated FOIA demands. Something happened in 2021, and we all know what it was. https://rumble.com/v6wathq-why-are-covid-vaccines-still-on-the-market.html

James Bryson
Evil trash.

A beautiful country rotting from the top.

