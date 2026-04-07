Until now, I have refrained from commenting on the Iran War. However, imminent developments have created the real risk of a major public-health catastrophe, compelling me to share this information.

President Trump has given Iran until Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (today) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of every power plant and bridge in the country. At a White House press conference, he said: “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again.”

Iran’s known and suspected biological weapons facilities depend on the same power grids and transport links that the White House has promised to destroy. If “Power Plant Day” happens, the consequence nobody is discussing is this: multiple dual-use biological facilities in Iran face simultaneous containment failure.

How Infrastructure Strikes Trigger Biolab Failure

Biological agents stored in research facilities require constant refrigeration, negative-pressure ventilation, and trained personnel oversight. These are not optional — they are the systems that prevent pathogens from escaping into the environment. Destroy the power grid and you destroy the cold chain. Destroy the bridges and you cut off the personnel who maintain containment. The biolab doesn’t need to be struck directly. The containment fails on its own.

Although these facilities typically have on-site emergency diesel generators and battery backup systems, these redundancies are designed only for short-term outages. Generator fuel supplies usually last between 24 and 72 hours at most. When power plants across the country are destroyed and key bridges are severed, diesel resupply becomes impossible, maintenance crews cannot reach the sites, and personnel may be unable or unwilling to remain on duty amid the chaos. Once the backup systems fail, negative pressure ventilation collapses, refrigeration units warm up, and biological containment is lost — even without any direct strike on the laboratories themselves.

If containment fails, materials that could be released include anthrax, plague bacteria (Yersinia pestis), botulinum toxin, and aflatoxin — agents repeatedly linked by U.S. intelligence and NCRI reports to Iran’s dual-use programs. Some facilities are also suspected of bioregulator research for incapacitating or lethal effects. While many cited agents have limited person-to-person spread, pneumonic plague is highly contagious and has caused past pandemics; it could trigger rapid regional or global outbreaks. Due to dual-use cover and limited transparency, secret or genetically modified pathogens with enhanced transmissibility or virulence cannot be ruled out.

Iran’s Biological Weapons Infrastructure

Iran almost certainly possesses biological weapons research capabilities. The U.S. State Department has assessed that Tehran retains the flexibility to convert legitimate research into lethal biological weapons production. The ODNI assessed in March 2025 that Iran “very likely” aims to continue R&D of biological agents for offensive purposes. These capabilities sit within a network of military-affiliated universities, IRGC-linked research centers, and dual-use pharmaceutical institutions — deliberately embedded in civilian infrastructure to blur the line between public health and weapons work.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists confirmed that the Shahid Meisami Research Complex, Imam Hussein University, and Malek Ashtar University have all sustained strike damage across the 2025 and 2026 campaigns. The Pasteur Institute — Iran’s century-old vaccine and infectious disease center, but also flagged by Japan and Britain as a biological weapons proliferation concern — was severely damaged on April 2.

Biological containment depends on electricity, refrigeration, ventilation, and personnel access — all of which collapse when you destroy a country's power grid and bridges. If “Power Plant Day” happens tonight, multiple dual-use biological facilities in Iran could face simultaneous containment failure.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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