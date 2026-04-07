FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Miss Jane Dowsing's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing
2h

I'm sure they have already taken those concerns into serious consideration. You also have no idea what their plans truly are and that's for good reason. You don't inform the enemy about actions you are really planning to act upon.

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Patriot Karen Cottey's avatar
Patriot Karen Cottey
2h

I trust my President Trump and I know that he is “The Art of The Deal” a genius who sizes up his opponents and wins. I am confident that he information about Iran’s weapons production and he knows how dangerous these radicalized, indoctrinated Islamic barbarians are, especially since they have a lot of wealth. I say that they will crumble and realize that they are about to lose everything and they will come to terms with whatever President Trump’s demands are. It will be a huge win for The United States 🇺🇸

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