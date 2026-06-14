FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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sandy's avatar
sandy
8m

Recommend people watch this interview with Tau Braun, Phd and mass violence and murder expert. He mentions mind viruses. He is brilliant and has some original insights about the nature of covid and the nature and purposes of c19 shots and all vaccines.

https://rumble.com/v7b5s9s-killing-you-softly-synthetic-biologys-humane-eugenics.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1m

The knives have it...

It appears to be a continuation of a struggle that has being going since post-Civil War times...

Here in the UK, the proliferation is more recent...the racism is palpable...and religion thrown in for a complicating factor...

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