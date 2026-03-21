FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Hawks Perch's avatar
Hawks Perch
10m

"We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons... who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is THEY who pull the wires which control the public mind..." Edward Bernays.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
44m

👍🏻👏🏻

"We see little substantial difference between the propaganda we are being subjected to now and the propaganda that barraged us in 2020-21. We are being told by our government that we are being menaced by an existential threat that requires extreme countermeasures.

This morning, someone sent me a report of guys in the Trump administration proclaiming the slogan “short term pain for long term gain.” This reminds me of the slogans “two weeks to flatten the curve,” “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” and “build back better.”

Yeah. I often think that. But that propaganda is from both sides - I have 2 friends that are on the " Trump chain" and they don't want to see how it's like 'covid.' I think they are scared . And there's an 'alternate ' (little old ladies; I forget what is called) that tells you; " don't believe your eyes and ears; we will tell you how it's going. TRUMP is winning and he's going to take down the Feds, and the Royal family, etc....) God. They don't want to hear anything against Trump. And then there's ' Q '. That's a psy op if ever heard one! They sidestepped the psy op on "Covid" ; but they did not think of " maybe that's another psy op". I don't understand them.

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