FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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It’snotaboutme's avatar
It’snotaboutme
6h

A very good question indeed. I am a retired Family Practice Physician. Retired because I wouldn't bend my knee to take the jab. I was old enough to be able to do so. Let me tell you what I discovered in my journey down the rabbit hole. You ask the question, "ls institutional medicine dominated by retards?" Doctors are groomed from day one of medical school. I didn't have any idea that I was being groomed because the profession, on the whole, has an aura about it. I suspect that most if not all doctors ever thought for a moment that they were being groomed. I had a tremendous amount of respect for the doctors in our community and truly believed that they were the embodiment of integrity, knowledge, empathy and compassion. When you are taught that the CDC, the FDA and all of the 3 letter agencies are the end all, be all of medical science and knowledge, you don't question it, you accept it like a religious dogma. We were all led to believe that when the CDC speaks, just like EF Hutton, people listen - full stop. The CDC and all of its agencies have that degree of gravitas to their pronouncements, or so we all thought. I went along for the 40 plus years in medicine following the dictates of the CDC, of evidence-based medicine, of standards of care as provided by CMS and the industry as a whole. And just like Mary, along came Covid, and my world changed in a blink. From the very first moments of the Covid narrative my bullshit meter pinned. What in the hell was Fauci and company talking about? None of it made medical sense to me. I began an exhaustive search for the truth and began to write a paper on everything Covid just to document what I was hearing and seeing and shared it with my colleagues at work. Here it is for those interested.

https://d.docs.live.net/96F8720A3B6AB749/Documents/Covid%20update.docx

It was met with the same stiff necked and unmovable belief that I had it all wrong and that I was a maverick. Just the old senior staff member who was riding out the final days of his work career and not to be taken seriously. Sorry to be so long winded just to get to the point. The system has always been corrupted and filled with men and women who were willing to promote whatever the CDC was selling as the truth for their own security and financial gain. Not all of them but enough to continue the smoke and mirrors of deceit and misinformation that we call evidence-based medicine and the highest standards of medical care. There it was in plain sight. A system built brick by brick, over decades on half-truths and out and out lies and stamped as the unimpeachable truth and woe to any doctor who dared to question it. We were all witnesses to this castigation of doctors like Dr. McCullough who went from the penthouse to the shithouse overnight. Are they retards (ugly word)? No, they are men and women who are willfully blind and would rather continue the lies than admit to their role in promulgating misinformation. My days in medicine are over now. It makes my heart ache, truly ache, for all of the people who have been maimed by the lies of Covid and the jabs. It makes me sick to think that the very profession that I worked so hard to become part of was built on the back of misinformation not in all things but in many things. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it. Once you hear it, you cannot unhear it. As more information comes out on Fauci's emails and what was known and then misrepresented, the enormity of the lie is too much to wrap one's head around. Let's face it. The people of the world were sold a sack of beans that unlike Jack and his beanstalk didn't lead to a golden harp and the hen that laid a golden egg. It led to death and disability and medical injuries and cancers that will continue for only God knows how long, and the culprits in all of this malfeasance go about their daily life unscathed.

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Jason's avatar
Jason
8h

You have to consider that it’s wilful ignorance in other words that the pharmaceutical industry is controlled by malicious people who have bad intentions.

First off, it makes no sense to trust an industry whose economic model is dependent upon us being sick. But more importantly, if we examine who was in charge of the Covid narrative, we see a theme that makes a lot of sense when compared against our political theater, banking, MSM, immigration and search engines.

Look at the following list of job titles, and then think of what these horrible people did to contribute to the lies, fear, mongering, and deliberate harm caused during and because of the manufactured Covid crisis. The more astute amongst you will notice what else they have in common.

Larry Fink. CEO BlackRock (Fox, CNN J&J)

Rochelle Walensky. CDC Director

Anne Schuchat. CDC Deputy Director

Jeff Reczek. CDC Director Washington

Xavier Becerra. Health & Human Services

Sherri Berger. CDC Chief of Staff

Rachel Levine. Assistant Secretary for Health

Mitchell Wolfe. CDC Chief Medical Officer

Wendy Sherman. Deputy Secretary of State

Albert Bourla. Pfizer CEO

Pascal Soriot. AstraZenica CEO

Tal Zaks. Moderna Chief Scientist

Alex Gorsky. Johnson & Johnson CEO

Mikael Dolsten. Pfizer Chief Scientist

Andy Slavitt. Senior Pandemic Advisor

Robert Klain. White House Chief of Staff

Merrick Garland. Attorney General

Mortimer J Buckley. Vanguard CEO

(owner of Fox & CNN, J&J)

Avril Haines. Director of National Intelligence

Alejandro Mayorkas. Secretary of Homeland Security

Janet Yellen. Secretary of Treasury

David Cohen. Former Director of CIA

Anne Neuberger. Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology

Mark Zuckerberg CEO Facebook

George Soros. Alphabet Inc. (Google's parent company)

* Amazon

* Netflix

* Facebook

* Lyft

* Spotify Technology S.A

* Moderna Inc.

* Bail reform

* Defund Police

Robert Kapito. BlackRock President (owner of Fox & CNN, J&J)

Andy Slavitt. Senior Pandemic Advisor

Antony Blinken. Secretary of State

It was no accident.

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