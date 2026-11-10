I regularly receive calls from people in my extended social circle who are suffering from a grave and unexpected medical condition. They know that I work closely with Dr. Peter McCullough, and the basic elements of the script are always the same.

Either the caller himself or one of his beloved family members has developed an illness that is highly unusual for the patient’s age and previously excellent health—that is, sudden and unexpected heart trouble, a rare cancer, a stroke in a young person, a bizarre rupture of the thoracic duct lymph vessel, an acute electrolyte imbalance for no apparent reason, a weird auto-immune condition triggered by a minor penetrating wound to the lower leg.

The consulting doctors who have examined him or his family member are stumped by the case, which strikes them as extremely unusual. They do not have a clear understanding of the cause or how to treat it.

The consulting doctors have demonstrated a pervasive pattern of inattentiveness, lack of diligence, and lack of investigative scholarship that is beginning to seem downright negligent.

The caller and his family are starting to despair at the lack of clarity and treatment, and they are wondering if I can connect them with Dr. Peter McCullough for a consultation. Because many live in foreign countries, they wonder if they can start with a teleconference.

And so, the bloody-minded, mass stupidity that erupted during the pandemic now reaches it’s pitiful apotheosis, with despairing people calling an investigative author in hopes of being connected with his medical doctor co-author who has been excommunicated from institutional medicine for the heresy of treating COVID-19 patients and questioning the obviously fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine, which is likely the cause of their weird, “idiopathic” illnesses.

This morning, while talking to an old friend who has been hospitalized with a grave, idiopathic autoimmune condition—one that seems to have been triggered by a penetrating injury to her lower leg—I asked her if the doctors have any idea what is wrong with her, and any idea of the way forward back to health.

“No, they are mystified,” she said.

And so I spent the better part of two hours surveying medical literature on her symptoms. Feeling frustrated, I asked myself how on earth it has come to this. In a fit of irritation, I said out loud, "Is institutional medicine now dominated by retards?”

The situation reminds me of the 1985 comedy Spies Like Us in which the ineffectual heroes—Austin Milbarge and Emmett Fitz-Hume—pretend to be doctors and are unexpectedly asked to perform an appendectomy on an Afghan tribal leader.

Did the global imposition of insane COVID-19 countermeasures result in a massive culling of caring, diligent, and scholarly doctors from institutional medicine?

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