We are being told that the World Economic Forum’s board held an emergency meeting on Easter Sunday to discuss whistleblower allegations that Chairman Klaus Schwab inappropriately used charity funds for luxury travel, property, and obtaining sexual favors or services.

This news reminds me of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo being accused of sexual impropriety in the middle of a federal investigation about the New York State COVID-19 nursing home scandal. When women came forth with these allegations, the media changed the subject from the possibility of grave criminal conduct involving the deaths of tens of thousands to the governor being a bit too handsy with staffers. His dimwitted Democrat followers fell for this misdirection trick like 5-year-olds watching a third-rate magician at a birthday party.

It’s hard for me to believe that the board was unaware of Klaus being self-indulgent with Forum funds until a whistleblower came along. I have a hunch that getting rid of the Forum’s founder is a misdirection trick designed to conceal something else—something that could pose an existential threat to the WEF if it is exposed. What could it be?

