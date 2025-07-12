Is the Swamp Prevailing?
The Military-Industrial, Bio-Pharmaceutical, and Oligarchic-Mafia Complexes that run Washington are apparently too strong for even Donald J. Trump.
When the Germanic chieftain, Arminius, organized the stunning destruction of three Roman legions—whom he had led astray in the Teutoburg Forest in 9 AD—many in Rome perceived it as catastrophic proof that the Roman legions were not invincible after all. This disaster struck many as a harbinger that Rome was. vulnerable to the machinations of skilled rebels like Arminius.
Roman pessimists at the time failed to understand that even disasters such as the Battle of Teutoburg Forest were the result of just one capable and determined man (Arminius), and scarcely diminished the power of the Roman military and administrative apparatus. The Roman commander Varus didn’t know what he was doing, but he was just one small cog in a gigantic machine.
Just twelve years later, Arminius was assassinated—probably by a member of his own clan—and the Germanic resistance that he organized was dissolved. Though Rome reduced its ambitions in Germania, its defeat at Teutoberg did little to reduce its power.
Increasingly, Donald J. Trump is looking like Arminius. Trump was elected with the mandate to dismantle the Deep State, but it appears that the Military Industrial, Bio-Pharmaceutical, and Oligarchic-Mafia Complexes that run Washington D.C. are too strong for even this man of exceptional energy, ability, and fighting spirit.
The COVID SCAMDEMIC cannot go unpunished.
The multi-decade Epstein “above my pay grade”, satanic government-criminal collusion, cannot not go unpunished.
A citizenry that will accept the MASSIVE CRIMINAL-ROT that these 2 issues reveal, will not keep their liberty or their Constitutional Republic.
Decision time.
What are you smoking? Trump is the essence of the swamp. If the burying of the Epstein affair isn't enough to convince you, how about the following:
1. Two days into his Administration he has Silicon Valley (the Military Intelligence Complex West Wing) announce Operation Stargate. Create massive data centers to get everybody's data down to their DNA and dramatically expand killer mRNA shots.
2. An increase of about $700 MM in Palantir Police State data collection contracts.
3. DOGE - a data collection and RAGE (Retire All Government Employees - a Silicon Valley Cult Religion objective) to set up a digital control state
4. Continued approval of dangerous and poorly tested mRNA technologies.
5. Even in the face of incontrovertible evidence, a lot highlighted at this site, neither Trump nor RJK Jr. have cancelled the Covid Emergency declaration, an action either could do solely on their own authority
6. The end forever wars candidate Trump becomes Don "The Bomber" Trump (a new WWE Hall of Famer stage name?) to save Deep, Deep State Creature Bibi.
While there are many more potential examples, the Epstein Coverup, which is looking so gross even Bongino can't stomach it, is the ultimate betrayal. When you can coverup child sex trafficking you really can't go too much more to the Dark Side. Except aiding genocide in Gaza, supporting killer mRNA shots, and creating a USA digital Police State. Trump did all that.
Here's is something I posted that shows Trump's true evil in the Epstein coverup:
They think that we are stupid and they love to rub it in our faces, which is part of Cult teachings, something Trump has studied. The lies about the Epstein story are so obvious they are intentionally designed to convey these messages:
Message One - To the American people, the Trump Administration will tell blatantly obvious lies directly to your face to protect the Deep State.
Message Two - To the Epstein clients, Trump/Israel/Military Intelligence Complex own you, forever, corrupting Government and Business for decades or longer.
Message Three - Trump to all the Epstein children sex trafficked, I don't give a damn about you.
Message Four - Trump to all his MAGA supporters, no matter what I promised you, f*** you suckers.
This blatant display of contempt is considered in Cult lore as the Revelation of the Method. If the Cultists tell you what they are going to do and you don’t stop them, under their twisted logic you are guilty, not them. Never forget, Trump not only studied Kabbalah cult stuff, he followed his Kabbalah teacher's life advice. Trump talks about this in his second book so he must be proud of it. Being involved in Cult lore, Trump understands exactly what Revelation of the Method means."
Stating that Trump is getting played by the Deep State is laughable. He is their reality TV actor fooling the marks.