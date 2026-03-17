FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Lydia donohue's avatar
Lydia donohue
44m

Keep posting John. You are a wealth of information.

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cg's avatar
cg
1hEdited

No. It’s not.

You’re trying too hard. This is sad.

I do hope when Trump wraps this up that you thank the good Dr. McCullogh for lending his platform to you, and return from whence you came.

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