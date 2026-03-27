FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
1h

You can't unfry an egg. But who ordered the egg, put us all in the pan, and turned on the gas. This is what we need to look at in a very public way.

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Dalyce McCue's avatar
Dalyce McCue
1h

It's obvious Mr. Leake that all the comments fall on deaf ears. I wish you'd understand (really understand) what this war is all about, because clearly you don't.

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