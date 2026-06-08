FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
2h

Several years ago , I successfully treated a very ill immobile loved one who was being consumed by phorid myiasis with oral Ivermectin. It worked quickly and fully. I kept her on a once a week prophylactic dose afterwards and the problem never occurred again. We have known this about screwworm for years. But I suspect big Pharma/Gov will try to demonize it and sell everyone some very expensive new formulation. I'm so disgusted by the medical situation for animals or people.

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EmilyTVProducer's avatar
EmilyTVProducer
2h

LOOOOOOOVE that you did this! We'll talk about it tomorrow! Yay for IVM.

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