Riff Raffer
4h

This is ALL by design. No mistakes were made.

Look at the companies who went woke: Levi’s, Budweiser, Tractor Supply, Carhartt, Harley Davidson, John Deere, all of the sports leagues, and now Cracker Barrel.

These are all iconic American brands, tied in to American identity. These are not companies built by soy boys, these are alpha male type companies.

American identity & conservatives are being targeted!

Look at the pattern. Then find the commonality: all these companies have BlackRock as the major institutional shareholder. Fink is now co-chair of the WEF, and is driving the erasure of American identity & culture. GET FINK. Then the problems will stop.

Massive class action lawsuits should be launched against BlackRock & Fink for destroying shareholder value.

Marie-Louise Murville
5h

On the topic of deliberate sabotage....take a look at this funny video about the hideous buildings that have infested our cities and the man who designed them.

The Man Behind the World’s Ugliest Buildings - Alternatino

https://youtu.be/uvU5dmu4sl8

John, Thank you for all your great work.

10 replies
