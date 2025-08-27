Gillette’s “Toxic Masculinity” ad of 2019 was odious enough, surpassed only by Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney disaster of 2023. With a lot of chatter about Cracker Barrel’s latest foray into capital destruction, I would like to remind our readers that Jaguar’s “Copy Nothing” ad of November 2024 will forever remain the moronic apotheosis of brand suicide. Since the rebranding was launched, Jaguar's sales have plummeted in Europe by as much as 97.5% in April 2025 and 75.1% year-to-date.

Suicide is problematic enough, but maybe there would have some sort of inverted glory in it IF the “Copy Nothing” ad had been truly original. In fact, it seems to borrow heavily from the pretentious absurdity of S&L’s satire of the Berlin avant-garde artists, Kurt und Dieter.

Marx was fond of writing about the “inner contradictions” of capitalism, but in his wildest fever dreams, he would have never imagined that profitable enterprises would deliberately destroy themselves by hiring deranged advertising people who regard the company and its products with contempt.

All of the above ad campaigns raise the suspicion of deliberate sabotage.

