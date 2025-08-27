Jaguar's Rebrand Still Worst Ever By 10X
With Cracker Barrel making the latest foray into corporate self harm, a look back at Jaguar's apotheosis of brand suicide.
Gillette’s “Toxic Masculinity” ad of 2019 was odious enough, surpassed only by Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney disaster of 2023. With a lot of chatter about Cracker Barrel’s latest foray into capital destruction, I would like to remind our readers that Jaguar’s “Copy Nothing” ad of November 2024 will forever remain the moronic apotheosis of brand suicide. Since the rebranding was launched, Jaguar's sales have plummeted in Europe by as much as 97.5% in April 2025 and 75.1% year-to-date.
Suicide is problematic enough, but maybe there would have some sort of inverted glory in it IF the “Copy Nothing” ad had been truly original. In fact, it seems to borrow heavily from the pretentious absurdity of S&L’s satire of the Berlin avant-garde artists, Kurt und Dieter.
Marx was fond of writing about the “inner contradictions” of capitalism, but in his wildest fever dreams, he would have never imagined that profitable enterprises would deliberately destroy themselves by hiring deranged advertising people who regard the company and its products with contempt.
All of the above ad campaigns raise the suspicion of deliberate sabotage.
This is ALL by design. No mistakes were made.
Look at the companies who went woke: Levi’s, Budweiser, Tractor Supply, Carhartt, Harley Davidson, John Deere, all of the sports leagues, and now Cracker Barrel.
These are all iconic American brands, tied in to American identity. These are not companies built by soy boys, these are alpha male type companies.
American identity & conservatives are being targeted!
Look at the pattern. Then find the commonality: all these companies have BlackRock as the major institutional shareholder. Fink is now co-chair of the WEF, and is driving the erasure of American identity & culture. GET FINK. Then the problems will stop.
Massive class action lawsuits should be launched against BlackRock & Fink for destroying shareholder value.
On the topic of deliberate sabotage....take a look at this funny video about the hideous buildings that have infested our cities and the man who designed them.
The Man Behind the World’s Ugliest Buildings - Alternatino
https://youtu.be/uvU5dmu4sl8
