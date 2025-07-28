By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Nearly six years into the COVID-19 vaccine debacle the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is desperately reaching for some justification for the immunization campaign. The public understands the vaccines are not safe, and were not effective in stopping SARS-CoV-2 infection or preventing transmission. However, the final claim by the Complex making global vaccination “all worth it” is the refrain “vaccination saved lives.” A recent modeling study by Ioannides et al was appeared in JAMA, a journal exclusively published only favorable manuscripts on COVID-19 vaccination.