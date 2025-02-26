The most notable thing about late night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel is that he isn’t funny. Apparently because he isn’t funny, he tries to appeal to the partisan political sentiments of his dwindling base of brainwashed fans. In October 2021, when the COVID-19 vaccine cartel flooded the zone with outrageous propaganda against ivermectin, Kimmel served his masters in the most revolting way conceivable.

Now he is trying to score cheap points by producing crude and childish skits about HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. Again, the most noteworthy feature of the skits is that they aren’t funny.

The mainstream media and its denizens like Kimmel are already history. They just don’t realize it yet.

