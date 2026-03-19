FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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evergreen's avatar
evergreen
1hEdited

You act as though he was just standing on the corner and they threw him under the bus.

Quite, not.

He undermined the CinC in the midst of what even you term a most egregious war.

Would you accept your heart surgeon quitting in the midst of surgery because the assistant told him of your position on vaccines during surgery, causing him a crisis of conscience? No. Do your flipping job, professional!

His job was counterterrorism advisor to the president! It wasn't bombing Iranian civilians. There is no crisis in such a role. This was a stunt.

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
40m

Another $200 billion following the $1.4 trillion? The Epstein crowd is definitely still in charge.

Joe Kent, thank you for standing up.

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