Chloe Cole, who drew national attention after speaking out against subjecting children to gender-reassignment procedures such as hormones and surgeries, has an April 5, 2027, trial date, according to Mark Trammell, CEO of the Center for American Liberty, which represents several detransitioners. ​Cole and others, known as detransitioners, stopped or reversed a medical gender transition that they started earlier. ​She sued Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and other health care providers in California after receiving life-altering hormones and a double mastectomy when she was 15. ​“Kaiser has done everything in its power to keep Chloe out of a courtroom and to ensure that members of the press are not in the gallery,” Trammell told The Epoch Times.

As I relate in my forthcoming book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, the medical butchering of minors in the United States began with Dr. John Money, founder of the Johns Hopkins University Gender Identity Clinic, where he developed his bogus theory of “gender neutrality”—that is, that gender identity emerged more from social conditioning than biological sex.

In 1967, Dr. Money was presented with a male child named Bruce Reimer whose penis had been mutilated by a botched circumcision. Money persuaded the distressed parents that the best option was to use hormones and surgery to “reassign” the child’s sex from male to female. And so, little Bruce Reimer became the subject the ugliest, most shocking, and patently illegal medical experiment since the Nuremberg Code was published in 1947. After the sex “reassignment” procedures were inflicted on Bruce, his name was changed to Brenda, and he was raised as a girl.

Bruce’s biology proved conspicuously recalcitrant to Dr. Money’s experiment. The boy never felt or acted like a girl—despite his girl’s clothing and haircut—and nor did his classmates perceive that he was a normal girl. They often teased him, calling him “cave girl.” Dr. Money tried to encourage the boy to have a female sexual identity by showing him pornographic images and telling him that his role was that of the female in the pictures. He also forced the boy and his twin brother, Brian, to perform what he called “childhood sexual rehearsal play.” Later in life, Brian revealed that he and his brother were forced to act out sexual gestures, with Bruce playing the female role. On at least one occasion, Money photographed the children performing these acts that he commanded them to do.

Revealing a high degree of sadistic psychopathy, Dr. Money was always courteous in the company of the boys’ parents, but cruel and imperious to the boys when he had them alone in his office. Brian’s account of what the doctor did to him and his brother is shocking in the extreme. Dr. Money’s perverse experiments with the identical twin boys recalls Dr. Josef Mengele’s notorious experiments with twins in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Long after it became evident that Money’s experiment was an abject failure, he continued to publish favorable reports about it in medical journals, describing it as his “John/Joan case” of successful female gender development. As Bruce Reimer entered puberty, Money injected him with high doses of estrogen to induce female breast development and other female sex characteristics. However, at this point, the boy rebelled and told his parents he would commit suicide if they made him see Money again.

The next year they told him the truth they’d so long concealed from him. Quickly he tried to reverse what Money had done to him. He changed his name to David—the boy who slew Goliath—to symbolize the great challenge he was up against. In 2002, his twin brother Brian committed suicide by overdosing on psychiatric medication. Two years later, in 2004, David committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a shotgun.

The catastrophic and heartbreaking failure of Dr. Money’s monstrous experiment on the Reimer twins did not diminish his influence until it was exposed in 1997. One of his pupils at Johns Hopkins was a Dutch endocrinologist named Louis Gooren, who founded the Center of Expertise on Gender Dysphoria at the VU University Medical Center Amsterdam in 1975. He then studied with Money at Johns Hopkins in 1976-1977.For years, Gooren’s clinic in the Netherlands only treated adult transexuals, but in 1987, it opened a clinic for adolescents in Utrecht. In 1997, Gooren and the pediatric endocrinologist, Henriette A. Delemarre-van de Waal, published a paper titled The Feasibility of Endocrine Interventions in Juvenile Transsexuals.

This paper became the foundation of the so-called “Dutch Protocols” of transgender medicine for minors. These protocols were adopted by the endocrinologist, Dr. Norman Spack, who, in 2007, co-founded the Gender Management Service” (“GeMS”) at Boston Children’s Hospital, an interdisciplinary clinic for Transgender adolescents. Dr. Spack’s teenager mutilation clinic became the model for 70 comparable clinics that opened in North America in the decade that followed.

The bonanza of transgender procedures for minors was made possible by President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which went into effect in 2014. Section 1557 prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, which effectively prohibited exclusions of gender-affirming care in many healthcare insurance plans. Prior to this Act, most people could not afford transsexual procedures. Requiring that Medicaid and private insurance plans to cover these procedures created an enormous financial incentive within the medical profession to diagnose young and impressionable people with gender dysphoria. The apparent “affordability” of the procedures also made it far more tempting for people to try hormones and surgery to indulge their fantasies.

With huge money flowing after Obamacare went into effect in 2014, the number of transsexual procedures performed on minors exploded. By 2015, clinics were reporting fourfold and fivefold increases of trans-identifying kids seeking their services, including thirteen- and fourteen-year-old girls clamoring to get double mastectomies. Between 2013 and 2020, the University of California San Francisco medical center reported 13-fold increase of mastectomies performed on adolescent girls (fourteen to seventeen years old). One wonders about the psyche of a surgeon who is willing to take a knife to the healthy breasts of a fifteen-year-old child.

Of all the monstrous enterprises that I document in my forthcoming book, the industrialized mutilation of children since 2014 is probably the most Satanic. The major American hospital centers that participated in it should be subjected to civil and criminal penalties.

