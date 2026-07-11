By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With all the media hype about COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 and now reports of turbo-cancer, blood clots, and neurological events in the years that follow, many are putting the pieces of the puzzle together even if the victims are oblivious to the the overall picture.

🤖 Katie Couric Face of Mainstream Media’s Vaccine Campaign

Katie Couric is the face of establishment media’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign—a woman who used her platform to push the shots with the kind of sunny, earnest conviction that made her a household name. Then she got breast cancer. Then, in July 2026, she suffered an episode of transient global amnesia (TGA) so severe she forgot what year it was, who was president, and hours of her own life. The irony is thick enough to cut with a scalpel.

🩺 The Timeline

December 2020: Veteran journalist Katie Couric received her first COVID-19 vaccine publicly on December 18, 2020, during a live broadcast with a nurse from Temple University Hospital. She has consistently utilized Katie Couric Media and her social platforms to advocate for vaccines and demystify public health guidelines

September 2022: Couric announces her breast cancer diagnosis—Stage 1A, hormone receptor-positive, Her2neu-negative. She undergoes a lumpectomy, 15 rounds of radiation, and commits to five years of aromatase inhibitors.

July 2026: While at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Couric experiences sudden, terrifying memory loss. She cannot recall the month, thinks it’s 2024, and believes Joe Biden is still president. She’s diagnosed with transient global amnesia—a condition involving temporary but profound disruption of memory formation.

Couric framed both events with characteristic media polish—the cancer as a “teachable moment” for mammograms, the TGA as a quirky neurological blip. What she didn’t do was connect any dots.