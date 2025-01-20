The ancient Chinese strategist Sun Tzu, author of the Art of War, is thought to have coined the dictum, “Keep your friends close; keep your enemies closer.” The saying was popularized by the following scene in The Godfather Part II:

Recently I’ve noticed several of my fellow Substack authors expressing concern that President Trump is apparently getting too cozy with Bill Gates and other billionaires. While I share their concern, I also doubt it would be wise for Trump to shun guys like Gates, Bezos, and Altman. They are too powerful and have too much money to be simply ignored. Better to cultivate relationships with them and keep them close. Trump cannot work within the framework of a Constitutional Republic with an adversarial legal system and simply get rid of them.

Likewise, given that U.S. federal institutions were long ago captured by powerful interest groups, there is only so much that Trump will be able to do in the next four years to undo this state of affairs. If he is able to do good work, it is likely to be incremental rather than sweeping in nature. So far, his greatest achievement has been to declare open hostility to censorship instead of embracing it, as the Democrats have done for the last four years.

Regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: He has to make it through the Senate confirmation process before he can do anything. The Greeks didn’t defeat the Trojans by standing before the Walls of Troy and declaring their intention to sack the city. As Virgil told the story in the Aeneid, the Greeks apparently sailed away and left behind a large wooden horse.

Before we pass judgement on Trump and Kennedy, we should give them at least a few weeks in office to get their ducks in a row.