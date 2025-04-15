Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right. ―George Orwell,1984

The Daily Mail just reported the following:

The removal of the portrait of Queen Elizabeth I strikes me as especially sinister, for it was during the reign of Elizabeth that the edifice of English culture was built. Because so many English people and their odious media have been terribly dumbed down and brainwashed, they are unable to see what is happening. They would doubtless regard my perception of this matter is overreactive. I am certain that my perception is correct.

A few years ago I had lunch in the Hall of the Middle Temple with a barrister friend, and I was overwhelmed with the feeling of being in a sacred place of the English common law, history, and culture.

Of special interest to me was a table purportedly fashioned from a hatch cover of Sir Francis Drake’s ship, the Golden Hind. A 1586 record describes it as such. For centuries, it has served as the table at which the newly Called barristers stand to enter their names in the Inn's books. Normally not one to take selfies, I was so moved by the sight of it that I couldn’t help myself.

Keir Starmer’s removal of the portrait of Elizabeth I should be viewed as evidence that he is on a mission to erase England. There is no other plausible interpretation. It is precisely what Orwell warned about in his novel 1984.

Note that Starmer also wishes to prolong the war in Ukraine indefinitely, just as the country of Oceania in 1984 was forever at war with Eurasia.

Oceania was at war with Eurasia: therefore Oceania had always been at war with Eurasia. The enemy of the moment always represented absolute evil, and it followed that any past or future agreement with him was impossible.

The whole point of the war is to keep it going indefinitely—something I was reminded of when I learned of a U.S. Pentagon contractor who signed a ten-year lease for a large warehouse at an airport in Virginia for assembling and shipping materiel to Ukraine “for at least a decade.”

Keir Starmer’s conduct raises the suspicion that he is—wittingly or unwittingly—serving as the agent for a power that wishes to destroy the English people. If there are still loyal British patriots working in the intelligence service, they should consider the possibility that the Prime Minister is consorting with enemies of the Kingdom. In performing their evaluation, they should consider the precedent of Queen Elizabeth’s Secretary and chief intelligence agent, Sir Francis Walsingham. I have no doubt that he would regard Keir Starmer with grave suspicion.

It is imperative for the English people to wake up before they have lost their country and their rights. Orwell was deadly serious when he gave this final warning shortly before his death.

Share