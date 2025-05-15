I think the following image from yesterday’s hearing of the House Appropriations Committee—where HHS Secretary Kennedy was questioned about his budget cuts— is worth a thousand words.

It’s long been observed that “clothes make the man” (or woman) in the sense that one’s choices for producing an outward appearance are an expression of one’s judgement about what is fitting and appropriate.

I know that New Haven isn’t exactly a fashionable place, but her outfit and coiffure are suitable for a 13-year-old girl going through a Cyndi Lauper phase, and not an 82-year-old Congresswoman.

The Committee understands the NIH has been running a taxpayer money-sucking racket for disbursing hundreds of billions to all manner of beneficiaries and interest groups that have little to do with promoting public health.

These assorted crooks are upset about Kennedy shutting off the spigot, so they’ve sicced the sartorial horror show, Rep. DeLauro, on the unfortunate Secretary. As I write the above sentence, I think it would work better in verse:

The assorted crooks are super upset, About Secretary Kennedy shutting off the spigot, So they’ve sicced the sartorial horror show, Rep. DeLauro, On the unfortunate Secretary, To his sorrow and woe.

After facing the psycho clowns in the House, Kennedy attended an afternoon hearing before the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee to face the insufferable chairmen, Bill Cassidy from Louisiana,—i.e., the “Vaccine Cartel’s Man in the Senate.”

Senator Cassidy demonstrated his expert knowledge by proclaiming;

The Secretary said no vaccines, except for COVID, have been evaluated against placebo. For the record, that's not true. Coronavirus, measles, and HPV vaccines have been, and some vaccines are tested against previous versions, just for the record.

What the Senator didn’t mention—and what very few people understand—is that vaccine trials do NOT include experiments in which those who receive the vaccine and those who receive the placebo are challenged with the pathogen to see if the vaccine actually works.

Efficacy of the vaccine is estimated by whether or not the trial participant contracts the illness while going about his business in the world in which the pathogen is thought to be prevalent.

As the reader may sense, this leaves enormous room for manipulation and chicanery, especially if the disease in question—such as COVID-19—is frequently mild and even sub-clinical among vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The last challenge experiments were conducted by Drs. Thomas Francis and Jonas Salk while testing the first influenza vaccine on residents of the Eloise Mental Hospital and Ypsilanti State Hospital in Michigan in the winter of 1942-43.

Democratic Senator Christopher Murphy of Connecticut proclaimed that Kennedy had not lived up to his commitment to Cassidy and the committee during his confirmation hearing.

As soon as you were sworn in, you announced new standards for vaccine approvals that you proudly referred to in your own press release as a radical departure from current practice, and experts say that departure will delay approvals. You also said, specific to the measles vaccine, that you support the measles vaccine, but you have consistently been undermining the measles vaccine. You told the public that the vaccine wanes very quickly... and said that the measles vaccine was never properly tested for safety. You said there's fetal debris in the measles vaccine.

“All true,” Kennedy shouted back. “I'm not going to just tell people everything is safe and effective if I know that there's issues.”

Many in the medical freedom movement have expressed impatience with Secretary Kennedy and suggested that he isn’t moving fast enough to counter the Vaccine Cartel. They should always bear in mind that the Cartel is the most powerful mafia organization in history.

Share