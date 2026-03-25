FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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John Howard's avatar
John Howard
3h

Leake gets more strange by the day. The Lancet along with the NEJM showed themselves to be captured by industry and political propagandists and lied about Covid therapies and complications directly causing untold suffering and deaths. WHO should know this better than Dr. McCullough. I don’t trust anything they say. I’m not commenting on the coincidence that there may be truth in their statements but they are a fraudulent journal.

And once again Leake “has no doubt.”

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Egons Kubulins's avatar
Egons Kubulins
3h

Evil regimes also kill people, but in greater numbers over many more years so to be fair sanctions have to be put into perspective;. Soviets killed 10s of millions, Chinese Communist Party regularly and quietly kills those who disagree with them: Uigers killed for their organs, Falun Gong for their beliefs, Cubans have been suffering for 47 years, El Salvadorans, Venezulans, and peoples from other South American nations have been killed by repressive regimes. And then we have Iran, where people are regularly killed if they oppose the government or are women whose Burka is not covering her well enough. And how many people have died at the hands of Iran funded terrorists over the past 10 decades? Perspective

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