In a stunning expression of the Globalist-Fascist takeover of the Netherlands, the Netherlands police have arrested Arno van Kessel, the lead attorney suing Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte et al. for COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

The civil process was scheduled to begin on July 9; Mr. van Kessel was arrested in a Gestapo-reminiscent early morning raid by paramilitary police on June 11, where he was reportedly blindfolded, bound, and taken into detention, where he remains almost two months later.

Readers will note my tardiness in reporting this stunning story. The reason is because both the European and the American press have completely ignored both the civil trial against Gates, Bourla, Rutte et al. and van Kessel’s arrest.

I knew nothing about van Kessel’s arrest until last night, when my co-author, Dr. Peter McCullough, forwarded to me a report by INFOWARS journalist, Adan Salazar. Once again, the so-called “conspiracy theorist” Alex Jones has proven to be one of the first guys to report the shocking reality of what is going on.

Salazar’s report prompted me to do a Google Netherlands search with the key words Arno van Kessel gearresteerd — that is, “Arno van Kessel arrested”—and I got one search result for a June 27 report in an independent online journal called Der Andere Krant (The Other Newspaper). The following is an English translation.

Arno van Kessel will be held in custody for an additional ninety days because the Public Prosecution Service continues to designate him as a "suspect in an investigation into a criminal network," yet without presenting any evidence. This means the Leeuwarden lawyer will definitely not be present at the public hearing on July 9th in the Leeuwarden District Court, where the first substantive hearing in the internationally high-profile case against, among others, the State of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and Bill Gates is scheduled. His partner, Peter Stassen, is on his own, but says he will "appear fully equipped." In early June, this newspaper reported that there was finally some progress in the internationally high-profile lawsuit by Leeuwarden lawyer Arno van Kessel https://deanderekrant.nl/nieuw-hoofdstuk-in-rechtszaak-tegen-bill-gates-en-mark-rutte/ and his Eindhoven colleague Peter Stassen. In 2023, the legal duo announced they would file legal proceedings against Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, and the Dutch State, among others. On behalf of their clients, they want to force the judge to issue a clear ruling on the question: was the COVID-19 mRNA injection a vaccine for the benefit of the population's health, or a bioweapon? Van Kessel said: "It's one or the other, and there's no in between." The Northern Netherlands District Court, Leeuwarden location, announced in early June 2025 – finally – that the first substantive hearing of the case is scheduled for July 9th. On Wednesday morning, June 11th, there was a completely unexpected turn of events. Arno van Kessel was dragged from his bed early in the morning by a special intervention team with a considerable display of force. The lawyer, his daughter, and his wife were even briefly held at gunpoint. A day later, the police published a report on the website politie.nl linking Van Kessel to "a criminal network." According to a press release issued by the Public Prosecution Service, eight people were arrested that morning for "adhering to anti-institutional ideology and possibly intending to use violence." One of them was quickly released, while the other seven were held in restricted custody for two weeks, meaning the suspects were not allowed any contact with the outside world. Van Kessel – as was announced last week – was being held in a cell in Vught. In recent weeks, several stories have appeared in the mainstream media about a network of so-called sovereigns. These "anti-institutionalists" may have been planning something related to the NATO summit. Weapons and explosives may have been found, but any hard evidence or substantiation remains lacking to this day. The suggestion that Van Kessel is also part of a dangerous criminal group has been raised. The charges have since been partially withdrawn. The AD newspaper reported last week that the Public Prosecution Service has been unable to substantiate a plan to disrupt the NATO summit. "We have investigated whether there is an imminent threat. This has not been proven." On Thursday, June 26, the Public Prosecution Service released more news after a long silence. One suspect has been released, but "six suspects in the investigation into a criminal network, in which a large proportion of the arrested suspects espouse anti-institutional ideology and may have the intention to use violence, will remain in custody for an additional 90 days," the Public Prosecution Service announced. Van Kessel is one of those suspects who will remain in custody for another 90 days. The Public Prosecution Service states that it needs more time for the investigation and that "given the state of the investigation, it is not possible to respond substantively to questions about the progress, suspicions, and findings," according to the Public Prosecution Service. It's remarkable that the mainstream media continues to use the "sovereign" frame. This is despite the fact that it was already clear in the first days after the arrest that Van Kessel is not a sovereign. As a lawyer, he is following the institutional path with his case. Van Kessel is also not known for being violent. He openly and unashamedly proclaims his faith in Jesus Christ everywhere, which implies that he opposes violence. The media writes nothing about this. They also ignore the story of Van Kessel's partner (see box). Peter Stassen – who is temporarily acting as head of Van Kessel's law firm – told De Andere Krant that he, too, has not had any contact with his partner since June 11th. According to Stassen, restraining a suspect is one of the most severe measures the Public Prosecution Service has at its disposal, "so they have to produce very strong evidence." So far, he has seen nothing. The Public Prosecution Service told this newspaper that "the Public Prosecution Service realizes that this is a very serious instrument and should not be used lightly," but declined to comment further on the case. The Eindhoven lawyer has since received word from the chairman of the Dutch Bar Association, the body responsible for overseeing the legal profession, that suspension proceedings have been initiated against Van Kessel. One way or another, it is therefore certain that Van Kessel will not be present on July 9th. Stassen did, however, make it very clear that despite his inadequate preparation, he "will be fully equipped." Stassen will also give a lecture in Groningen on July 1st about the latest developments. "It will go ahead as planned. I will explain a great deal in it, including addressing the State's defense, in which they very clearly make personal attacks on the experts we want to speak," says Stassen. More information about this can be found at Rechtoprecht.online. Many suspect that attorney Van Kessel has gotten too close to the truth in the coronavirus case. This has led to the case being associated with the prosecution of German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich. We will discuss the case in more detail in the next edition of De Andere Krant.

The case strikes me as another example of how Globalist gangsters no longer even try to conceal that they have gone Full Fascist. Arresting a plaintiffs attorney in a late night raid of his home and detaining him for months on vague accusations of “espousing an anti-institutional ideology” is so crassly totalitarian as to be almost beyond belief.

Not surprisingly, the hopelessly fallen New York Times hasn’t reported van Kessel’s arrest. Once widely regarded as the thoroughbred of U.S. news reporting, the Times now resembles an old, swayback donkey covered with manure. The English language is insufficient for me to express the depth of my contempt for that useless rag, unworthy of being used as ersatz toilette paper in a subway station public restroom.

The German press is no better. A Google Germany search for niederländischer Anwalt Arno van Kessel verhaftet (“Netherlands attorney Arno van Kessel arrested”) yielded not a single report from a single major German newspaper. How is this possible?

I thought I’d grown accustomed to being presented with evidence that a cabal of globalists and their puppets—such as former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is now Secretary General of NATO—run the world, but it occurs to me this morning that this story beats them all. Please forward this critically important report to your friends.

