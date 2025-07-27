FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

The Royal Bank of Canada RBC (just a normal bank) has just debanked a lawyer involved in the citizens investigation of the 'vaccines' in Canada. Her name is Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM.

Also Reiner Fuellmich who carried out a similar investigation in Germany is in jail on completely bogus charges. He's the lawyer who sued Volkswagen for fraud & also Deutche Bank...& won. He is a grave threat to the neo-fascists. These people are threats to neo-fascists such as Mark Carney, Macron, Starmer, Albonese, Merz , Shigeru Ishiba et al. Now it is Arno van Kessel. I thought the Netherlands had become more democratic when Mark Rutte was voted out. Wrong, obviously.

How I am surprised !! With fucking pedoland Gates family !! They have the arm very long to arrest a lawyer without real charges and make him stay in custody for 90 days, I live in Germany and the corruption in Europe with la hyena de Bruxelles have exploded since 2020 She's under every decision and the deep State is also there, look the new chancellors of Germany come from black rock, no surprise about his politic and his decision, macrotte him is also pedoland like gate with his first boy as fake first lady (who look like a monkey when you look at his face). We walk completely on our head, and it's the time to kick out this bench of rich asshole from our planet forever, they can go somewhere else in the universe to play all together and have fucked together.

