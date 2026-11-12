FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
4m

I'd admit there are some strange anomalies, but people are jumping the gun with their conspiracies - I'm waiting for most of the dust and speculation to settle before I'll be diving into it with more detail, and there are other researchers in the field I trust more, than the band of clowns speculating at the moment, and once they weigh in, I'll start formulating my own theories...

Whilst we wait - I highly recommend the following documentary;

A 9/11 "crash course", that covers all three sites.

Watch: 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality

Rumble Link: https://rumble.com/v42pr22-911-alchemy-facing-reality.html

Reply
Share
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
8m

It's about five miles from one to the other...

A gnat-bite, as air travel goes...

An intriguing conspiracy-theory, as such theories go...

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.