Liability Protection & Vaccine Proliferation
Childhood Schedule got real crowded after vaccine producers were given a liability shield in 1986.
I received all my childhood vaccine shots before the passage of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted liability protection to vaccine producers. Recently I wondered if the absence of product liability since 1986 may have encouraged vaccine manufacturers to produce additional shots for the schedule.
I’m glad I’m old
A lot of redundancy in medicine. With all the great antivirals, do we really need injections? Actually you have to wonder about aggressive manipulation of the immune system and actually causing immunity issues from injecting things meant to manipulate immunity.
As with any product on the market, the ultimate liability protection should be a safe consumer, and not a consumer with no right to sue.