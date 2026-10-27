FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Clive MacDonald's avatar
Clive MacDonald
2h

Why rebuild your YouTube presence? You'll only get thrown off again. Switch to Rumble or Odysee.

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norica's avatar
norica
32m

Anyone who thinks that they are spared from the mind virus is most at risk of being affected by the mind virus.

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