Dear Readers,

Swedish podcaster Norman Freedude is helping a generation of young men free themselves from the crap culture, fear, lies, bad ideas, weakness, and lack of discipline that have infected the West in recent years.

Norman encourages the cultivation of physical and mental resilience through various techniques of nervous system regulation, intense physical training, and cold exposure. He is the founder of the Sweden Polar Bears community.

He intuitively understood that the official pandemic response was a massive psychological operation against strong, independent, free-thinking individuals.

Please watch our recent conversation on his YouTube Channel. If you find it interesting, PLEASE like it and share it with your friends. Like many of us who were persecuted by the Google-YouTube during the dark years of the pandemic, he is trying to build his channel on what remains by far the world’s biggest video sharing platform.

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