FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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sifubernie's avatar
sifubernie
37m

I read Brave New World when I was in my teens in the 70s. I had faith in mankind but I was wrong. Brave New World DID materialize but it is NOT compatible with the divine human nature. Many of us are resisting that crap and that is why we have an Orwellian world in a Brave New World.

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Summit Male Medical's avatar
Summit Male Medical
38m

I agree with you the Huxley and the psychological conditioning is what is happening. We're not thinking and using our heads. Some are, but not enough.

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