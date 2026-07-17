The MAHA Report just published a thoughtful and detailed review of my new book (to be published on July 21) Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions. My gratitude to the reviewer, who must have read the book with great attentiveness and understanding. Please click on the image below to read the review, and please share it with your friends. The book is the culmination of an intellectual journey that began thirty years ago, in 1996,. when I wrote my Master’s thesis on Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France.

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