FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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John Leake's avatar
John Leake
2h

Thanks everyone! I am so grateful for all of my readers, including my critical readers!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

Sadly but respectfully, we are a divided nation ( mind body and spirit)😢. Be the light . 🙏Love one another.

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