The big news from the most recent ACIP meeting in Atlanta was that unnecessary universal neonatal hepatitis B vaccination will end for 3.6 million seronegative-mother, live births in the United States. Alter AI assisted in this update.

For pregnant mothers with Hepatitis B (HBV), the standard of care involves identification by universal screening (HBSAg), HBV DNA testing in the third trimester, antiviral therapy (ie tenofovir) if the viral load is high (>200,000 IU/mL) to prevent transmission, and ensuring the newborn receives Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin (HBIG) and the first vaccine dose within 12 hours of birth, with follow-up testing for the infant. So prevention of vertical transmission involves more than just the vaccine. The package of care drops transmission dramatically from ~90% to 0.7–1.1%. [hopkinsmedicine.org]

Over 18,000–26,000 infants continue to be born each year to HBV-positive mothers in the U.S., roughly the same level since universal neonatal vaccination started in 1991 and universal blood test screening of mothers in 1996. Over half of HBV-positive mothers are foreign-born, particularly from East Asia, Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and Pacific islands.

🇺🇸 U.S.–Born Mothers Only (HBsAg‑Positive)

Year Estimated births to U.S.-born HBsAg‑positive mothers Percent of all HBV‑positive births Notes 1996 ~7,500 – 8,000 ~35–40 % start of universal prenatal screening 2000 ~8,000 ~35 % slightly rising due to drug‑related transmission 2008 ~10,000 ~40 % peak of total births, continued rise in foreign‑born share 2010 ~9,000 ~43 % PHBPP capture improved but excludes many states 2015 ≈ 8,300 ~40 % derived from 20,678 total – 57.9 % foreign‑born (Koneru et al., 2019) 2018–2021 7,000 – 8,500 / yr ~40–45 % CDC PHBPP and AASLD surveillance consistency 2023 est. ~7,500 ~43 % continuing low‑end plateau

📉 Interpretation

Primary transmission channel:

Among U.S.-born mothers, infection generally stems from sexual and medical exposures , injection drug abuse , but not vertical transmission, because immunization of American‑born infants since 1991 largely interrupted that chain.

Contrast to immigrant share:

The foreign‑born population accounts for 55–60 % of infected pregnancies despite representing only ~23 % of all births, indicating that U.S. endemic HBV has been functionally suppressed, while importation maintains the steady total.

Here’s the complete lifetime hepatitis B vaccine schedule for an American — from birth through adulthood — based on both official guidance and what’s actually optimal when you factor in real-world immunity, immune waning, and risk exposure over life.

🍼 Birth to Childhood (Standard “Infant Series”)

CDC Infant Schedule Will be Shared Decision Making with Parents and Doctor

Dose 1: Within 12–24 hours of birth If mother is known HBsAg positive → give HBIG + vaccine within 12 hrs .

Dose 2: 1–2 months of age

Dose 3: 6–18 months of age (no earlier than 24 weeks after the first dose)

🧩 Vaccine products

Engerix‑B and Recombivax HB → 3‑dose series

Vaxelis or Pediarix → combination with other vaccines (DTaP, IPV, Hib, etc.), same timing

✅ Result: long‑term immunity for decades, often lifelong when series completed.

👧🏽 Children and Teens (through age 18)

Many parents will wait until the teenage years to start vaccination:

Give 3 doses at intervals of 0 – 1 – 6 months (minimum 4 weeks between 1→2 and 8+ weeks between 2→3).

School entry or college health checks frequently require proof.

🧑 Adults (19 – 59 years old)

As of 2022, CDC recommends every unvaccinated adult get immunized — regardless of risk.

Options:

Traditional 3‑dose series (Engerix‑B, Recombivax HB): 0, 1, and 6 months 2‑dose accelerated series (Heplisav‑B): 0 and 1 month

Provides faster and stronger antibody response, especially for middle‑aged or immunocompromised adults. Combination formulations (Twinrix = HepA + HepB): Standard 3‑dose 0–1–6 mo or accelerated 4‑dose 0–7–21 days + booster at 12 months.

👴 Adults 60 years and up

If previously vaccinated decades earlier:

Routine boosters are not recommended for healthy persons with normal immunity, but a titer test (anti‑HBs) after age 50+ can confirm whether protection remains ≥ 10 mIU/mL.

If below 10 → single booster dose reactivates immune memory within days.

⚕️ Special Groups (Any Age)

Hemodialysis & immunocompromised Double adult dose, 4 injections @ 0‑1‑2‑6 months or Heplisav 0‑1 mo + extra booster Healthcare or lab workers Booster if titer < 10 mIU/mL. HIV‑positive Standard schedule but confirm seroprotection ≥ 10 mIU/mL → revaccinate if nonresponder Post‑exposure (needle, sex, maternal exposure) HBIG + start vaccine series within 12–24 hours

🔁 Lifetime Booster Strategy

Official public‑health line:

“Routine boosters are not needed for immunocompetent people.”

However, best‑practice reality check for lifelong protection:

When to check if anti‑HBs antibodies: Mid‑20s–30s if entering healthcare, Midlife (40‑50s) Later Midlife (50s-60s0 and Elderly (60–70s) prior to medical procedures or dialysis. If anti‑HBs antibodies < 10 mIU/mL and risk remains (eg healthcare worker, high-risk sexual habits, injection drug abuse) then a booster is reasonable.

💡 Key Independent Insight

No agency performs national titer follow‑ups, leaving adults falsely confident decades after infancy immunization. To ensure genuine lifetime protection, immunity would need to be checked in midlife intervals (20s-40s, 50s-60s, and 70+) — anti‑HBs > 10 mIU/mL.

🧠 Bottom Line

Since universal prenatal HBV testing began in 1996:

An average of ≈ 7,000–9,000 infants per year are born to U.S.-born mothers with hepatitis B infection, versus ≈ 12,000–17,000 to foreign‑born mothers.

Success in reduction of vertical transmission should be attributed to maternal antivirals, HBIG, and not just the vaccine. Most “progress” in official statistics reflects improved reporting —not a biological decline in HBV prevalence among American‑born women because the immunity from the childhood series of vaccination is not long-lasting and the adult program has been poorly run by the CDC. The neonatal hepatitis B vaccine recommendation was indicative of a imperceptive vaccine program and hopefully the entire vaccine strategy will get an overhaul.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

