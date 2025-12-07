FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
2h

Vaccines are simply a commercial venture providing income for the government and an industry. There has to be a better and more simpler way to being healthy than injecting foreign matter into the human body that is harmful to the organs, glands and cells. People must learn to take responsibility for their own health and not depend on those who only see them as dollar signs! I say this through what I have learned from studying health and nutrition for 64 years. I am healthy going on 92, because I decided at 27 that I didn't want to die in a hospital being kept alive with a feeding tube. I have no desire to use Medicare, which is simply a giant Drug Dealership. I have no desire to ever wind up in a hospital. When it is time to go, I simply want to go. it is ludicrous to think of ambulances rushing people to the hospital to die there. It is less expensive to simply die in one's home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sandy's avatar
sandy
2h

Links to Trump,'s directive last Friday for realignment of the Childhood Vaccine Schedule. And to his post on Truth Social. Trump is not perfect but we are making incremental progress on the vaccine schedule and consider the alternative to him.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/12/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-begins-process-to-align-u-s-core-childhood-vaccine-recommendations-with-best-practices-from-peer-developed-countries/

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115669821715563033

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture